Travis Kelce ‘s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is making sure people remember what a hottie she is amid his blossoming romance with Taylor Swift. She went on a getaway to Miami for a friend’s birthday weekend and shared plenty of photos and videos wearing bikinis and other sexy outfit

Kayla, 31, posted a selfie video wearing a bronze bikini top with a hint of underboob, pairing it with tiny cutoff jean shorts. She wore the outfit in several other Instagram Stories posed on Monday, October 2, the day after Taylor, 33, cheered on Travis, 33, as his Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Jets at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The model showed off the full bikini on a nighttime boat ride off the coast of Miami. Kayla then donned a figure-hugging silver dress which she displayed from behind in a video holding hands with the birthday girl while walking down the sidewalk. It showed off her backside curves as the pair strutted their stuff on the way to dinner.

The posts came one day after some fans slammed Kayla for posting photos wearing a pink see-through micro-minidress. “You’re a beautiful lady! But if you’re so confident why post this as Travis moves on with his life. The past is the past and move on,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Sorry, sis. You can’t compete with a legend like T-Swift. You’ll be taking the L every time.”

Others defended Kayla, as one fan commented, “This woman is minding her business. We really don’t know why they broke up. It’s their business. She looks good period. As for Taylor who cares? Her relationships never last anyway,” while another was more diplomatic, adding, “Hopefully nobody comes out here comparing these women! Both beautiful, both worthy, both queens.”

Travis and Kayla dated on and off for five years five years between 2017 and 2022. The social media influencer revealed how they first met during a March 2022 Q&A session, two months before they split for good.

“He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months. All double taps and no DM,” Kayla shared. “Soooo after a little liquid courage… I DM’d him on New Year’s.”

The pair broke up briefly in 2020 but got back together, after which Travis gushed about Kayla, “She’s the best. She’s the absolute best.” However, after their split, the Super Bowl champ responded to rumors that they broke up because he was cheap, allegedly asking her to go 50/50 on all expenses, including dinners, travel and more.

During a January 2023 appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” Travis fired back, telling the hosts, “How crazy is that?! Don’t buy into that s–t! We were in a relationship for five years,” adding, “A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous.”

Throughout their romance, Kayla became close friends with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Mahomes. It appears the former personal trainer’s newfound friendship with Taylor has upset Kayla, as she seemingly quit following Brittany on Instagram after she went out to dinner with the “Cruel Summer” singer the night before the Chiefs’ game versus the New York Jets on October 1, where the ladies were seen standing together and talking in a skybox while watching the matchup.