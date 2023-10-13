True Thompson, Dream Kardashian Twin in Outfits [Photos]

True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Twin in Comfy School Outfits! See Photos of the Cousins

Fans have adored Khloé Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian’s bond since their E! debut, and their love for each other has been passed down to daughters True Thompson and Dream Kardashian. The cousins are almost inseparable, and they even like to look like each other from time to time.

The Good American founder shared photos of the precious girls via Instagram on Friday, October 13, as they showed off the cutest twinning moment. True and Dream wore oversized matching graphic T-shirts featuring the late musician Aaliyah with the text that reads, “The princess of R & B.” They paired the top with black biker shorts, tennis shoes and identical backpacks!

Keep scrolling to see True and Dream’s sweet twinning school outfits.