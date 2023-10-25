Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent celebrated five years of sobriety in October 2023 after hitting “rock bottom” and turning her life around.

The reality star has documented the wins and challenges she faces in her sobriety journey ever since.

In December 2018, Lala spoke in an Instagram Story video about the moment she accepted she was an alcoholic.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic,” Lala said in the video at the time. “I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me — as someone who does need to be sober — being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible,” she continued in the video.

From her “rock bottom” moment to the “light at the end of the tunnel,” see how Lala achieved — and has kept — her sobriety.