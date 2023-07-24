There may not be too many surprises for Vanderpump Rules fans in season 11 unless another secret affair gets uncovered. Filming got underway on June 28 and so many plot developments have already been exposed.

After Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal made season 10 unfold in a dramatic new light, paparazzi have been following the stars as they’ve shot scenes, while the cast has been sharing photos and videos on social media of their activities, including a group trip to Lake Tahoe in mid-July. If things keep up, fans could become aware of many potential new plot lines well before the next season drops on Bravo.