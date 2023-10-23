Iconic fashion designer Vera Wang revealed the diet that keeps her “youthful,” which includes fast food and donuts.

“I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely,” the fashion designer, 74, responded as she discussed her diet at the DKMS Gala in New York City on October 19. “I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change.”

Not limiting herself to just the golden arches, Vera also added that Dunkin’ Donuts is also a guilty junk food pleasure.

“I like the cream-filled, sugar-coated donut,” she told Page Six. “It’s like a jelly donut, but it’s cream inside, vanilla cream. I like the pink with sprinkles, too.”

The fashion icon added that working hard over the years has been the key to feeling and looking great. “Basically I’ve worked my whole life, so it’s really been about work. I think work keeps you young and stimulated,” she told the publication. “I think keeping busy is the best antidote [for] good health.”

Vera’s fast food obsession has been long documented. In June, the New York native shared a photo of a large platter of McDonald’s and captioned the snap, “Working lunch.” Earlier that month, she also uploaded a photo of herself taking a bite out of a sprinkled donut.

“Sunday morning… In honor of Friday’s 🍩 Donut Day!” she wrote alongside the tray of treats.

Fans are curious about Vera’s secrets to staying youthful as the designer went viral in 2020 after posting photos of herself in a sports bra and denim shorts as a then-70-year-old.

“She looks great. What are you soaking your hands in? They look like baby hands,” one fan wrote at the time. Meanwhile, another added, “Mam, is this your younger clone because wow!!! 70??????!!”

At the time, Vera told a fan her routine entailed, “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail [and] not so much sun.”

These days the fashion designer stays active and often shares her relatable energy online regarding fitness. “When you really don’t feel like working out … A touch of color really HELPS,” she captioned an August photo of her on the treadmill.

“Truly inspirational! Look fantastic and shows u work at it. People always think thin people just don’t eat,” one fan responded underneath the post. “Thanks for posting beautiful, powerful things.”