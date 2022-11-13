Talk about a bon voyage! Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady ship took its “MerMaiden” voyage from her winter homeport in Miami.

Sir Richard Branson joined sailors on-board for the epic MerMaiden celebrations, marking the first time Virgin Voyages has ever sailed to Honduras.

As this voyage took place over Halloween, Virgin Voyages sailors dressed up in their best costumes for a party of the ages. Sir Richard departed the festivities early, but on the last day of the voyage, Virgin Voyages set a Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as merpeople on the glimmering shores of Bimini!

Don’t miss your own record-breaking fun! Visit Virgin Voyages and embark on your next amazing adventure.