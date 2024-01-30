What Is Brock Davies’ Net Worth? How the ‘VPR’ Star Makes Money

Brock Davies held a handful of career titles before he became a reality star on Vanderpump Rules following his relationship with now-wife Scheana Marie Davies (née Shay). The New Zealand native was introduced to fans during season 9 as a former athlete and fitness expert, which has earned him big checks.

What Is VPR’s Brock Davies’ Net Worth?

As of 2024, the Bravo husband has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does ‘VPR’ Star Brock Davies Make Money?

Before becoming a professional athlete in Australia, Brock worked as a plumber and roofer, according to his LinkedIn bio.

“My rugby journey took me from the Brisbane Broncos to France’s Montpellier Rugby XIII, and then to the UK’s Bath Rugby and Leicester Tigers,” Brock’s bio reads. “In 2015, I took a leap of faith to chase an NFL career.”

The TV personality didn’t make it to the NFL after relocating to the United States, but he found success in the fitness industry and sold four F45 Training franchises. His elevated success didn’t go unnoticed and he was titled the “Most Inspirational Trainer Award” in 2019.

Brock also cofounded Homebody Live Fitness, but it has since been acquired.

“Homebody is connecting the world through a shared passion for health, fitness and wellness by making workouts with your favorite creators accessible no matter your fitness goals,” the app’s website reads. “Fuel your body like never before.”

In November 2023, Brock launched All Bodies alongside coworker and collegiate volleyball star Jenna Willis – where he also works as an online trainer for the business. The pair launched the company in January 2020.

“It’s been 3 months in the making, but I am getting back into online coaching. Teaming up with this legend @msjennawillis to balance out our skills,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Together, we will offer programming, nutrition guidance, and support through Zoom calls, direct messaging, and group chats.”

“Their joint expertise delivers sessions that blend strength, HIIT, and metabolic training, tailored to fit any schedule — from quick 5-minute bursts to immersive hour-long dives. Each workout, regardless of its length, is crafted to boost strength, refine your shape, and improve daily function,” the All Bodies website reads. “With our online platform, we connect with fitness enthusiasts globally, merging our diverse backgrounds into a unified force. We’re not just here to guide but to journey with you, ensuring your transformation is both physically and emotionally resonant.”