Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, when the former Afghanistan war veteran brought together wounded and injured servicemen and women from around the world to challenge each other in a week of sporting events. As his five-part Heart of Invictus docuseries dropped on Netflix on August 30, learn more about the Invictus Games and Harry’s involvement.

What Is the Invictus Games?

Harry was inspired to start the event after visiting the U.S. in 2013 to watch the Warrior Games put on by the Department of Defense. It “celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members,” according to their website.

According to the British Royal Family’s webpage, Harry was so moved by what he saw that he directed his then-charity, The Royal Foundation, which at the time was partnered with the Prince and Princess of Wales, to bring the games to the U.K.

“I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in their journey of recovery,” Harry said when announcing the inaugural Invictus Games, which took place in London in 2014, adding, “I am extremely proud that we are bringing an event like this to the U.K. for the first time and believe it can have a long lasting impact on the well-being of those who have served their nations so bravely.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games

Who Participates in the Invictus Games?

The week-long event held semi-annually is attended by “international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women” according to the foundation’s website, adding, “We collaborate to provide opportunities for post-traumatic growth: enabling those involved to reclaim their purpose, identity and future, beyond injury.”

The inaugural Invictus Games included more than 300 competitors from 13 countries who fought alongside forces from United Kingdom in conflicts abroad.

When Is the Next Invictus Games?

The 2023 event will kick off in Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 9 and will last for eight days. The theme is “A Home for Respect” and the city, along with the German Armed Forces, will host over 500 competitors from 21 nations competing in the games. Previous cities to host the event have included Orlando, Florida; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia, and The Hague in the Netherlands.

What Sports Are Included in the Invictus Games?

The adaptive sports participants compete in include archery, indoor rowing, powerlifting, road cycling, sitting volleyball, swimming, various track and field events and wheelchair basketball.