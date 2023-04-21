While starring on Real Housewives of New Jersey brings in a decent paycheck for Jennifer Aydin, she has a career outside of reality TV. Keep reading to find out more about Jennifer’s jobs and other ways she makes money.

What Is Jennifer Aydin’s Job?

Jennifer is an entrepreneur, as she launched the Ultimate Beauty Pillow company in May 2021. The Ultimate Beauty Pillow “allows you to maintain flawless skin and stabilize facial recovery from procedures such as Botox, Dermal Fillers, Lip Injections, Micro-blading and can even prolong the lifespan of your eyelash extensions,” according to the product’s website.

“Everybody is getting botox and filler these days — even men,” the New Jersey native told Us Weekly at the time of the launch. “A lot of girls are getting their lashes done, they’re getting their eyebrows microbladed. And all of these beauty treatments have the same after care: not sleeping on your face.”

Jennifer said the product, which sells for $49.99, had been in the works since 2017. It is designed to rest on top of your regular pillow and keep one’s visage stabilized to face upwards. The reality star said it’s not just for cosmetic surgery recovery, telling Stylish, “It’s super soft and moldable and you just find your groove … I can’t sleep without it. I travel with it and take it everywhere I go.”

What Other Careers Has Jennifer Aydin Had?

After graduating from Hofstra University with a business degree, Jennifer opened up her own jewelry store. It runs in her blood, as the Bravo star’s father has owned a jewelry store on Long Island for over four decades, and her brother, Michael, operated another family jewelry store.

While Jennifer still loves jewels to this day, she left working in the business after marrying her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin, in September 2002.

“We met at my [brother-in-law’s] wedding in LA the Sunday before Labor Day 2001 and on our second date (after talking on the phone for six weeks) he simply said to me, ‘You know you’re going to be my wife, right?’ And I was so smitten I immediately said yes and the following week he was introducing me as his fiancée to everybody,” Jennifer wrote in a September 19 Instagam post celebrating their anniversary.

The couple went on to have five children, Justin, Gabby, Jacob, Christian and Olivia. Jennifer was a hands-on wife and mother before joining RHONJ‘s season 8, which premiered in November 2018. She’s been a full-time cast member of the show ever since.