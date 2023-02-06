He’s an actor! Jack Harlow is making his film debut in the White Men Can’t Jump remake alongside Sinqua Walls.

“When I’m on set, there’s something in me that feels natural,” the “First Class” rapper shared with E! News of his experience filming the movie while walking the Grammys red carpet in February 2023. “I’m gonna keep chasing it.”

Keep reading for everything to know about the White Man Can’t Jump remake, including cast, release date and more.

What Is ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ About?

The original film, released in 1992, starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as two friends who hustle unsuspecting basketball players with their skills. The remake is set to follow a similar story, and will be directed by Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic.

“He has never acted before, but, man, listen, after this film, I don’t think Jack Harlow is going to be a rapper. I mean, I’m sure he is not going to give up rap, but he’s definitely going to be a Mark Wahlberg — where I think people are going to know him more for acting than his music,” the film’s director told Esquire in January 2023. “There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be in two movies a year. He’s that great. And so I’m happy that he got his feet wet with White Men Can’t Jump so I can take a little responsibility for that.”

Photo by Parrish Lewis. © 2023 20th Century Studios

Who Is Starring in the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake?

Jack and Sinqua will star in the film as Jeremy and Kamal, respectively, alongside Lance Reddick, Laura Harrier and Teyana Taylor, among others.

“I put the time in with the script. … I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do,” Jack said of his role while speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in May 2022. “I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”

How to Watch the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

The movie is set to premiere via Hulu on May 19.

Fans got a first look at the forthcoming film in February 2023 when the streaming service released a teaser trailer.

“I’m like the P. T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Jack tells his scene partner in the clip, who refers to him as “our greatest living director.” Sinqua replied, saying, “Spike Lee is our greatest living director.”

Jack quipped back, “Spike Lee is not even a good Knicks fan.”