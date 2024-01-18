Who Are Kate Hudson’s Siblings? Oliver, Wyatt and More

Kate Hudson grew up in a blended family full of Hollywood’s finest! The Glass Onion actress is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and The Hudson Brothers musician Bill Hudson. The former couple tied the knot in 1976, three years before Kate was born, but decided to end their marriage in 1982. Kate has since had an estranged relationship with her father as a result, though she gained a stepfather when Goldie started dating longtime lover Kurt Russell in 1983.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress isn’t the only child to come out of the well-known family as she has a handful of siblings and step-siblings from her parents’ past and future relationships.

Kate Hudson’s Brother Oliver Hudson

Oliver is the oldest of the Hudson bunch and he shares a close relationship with Kate. The pair launched the “Sibling Revelry” podcast in 2019 and it joined the iHeart Radio network in 2024. Kate and Oliver cohost and coproduce the podcast where they take fans along their complicated family dynamic and interview celebrity siblings.

Like the rest of his family, Oliver is an actor popularly known for his roles in Black Christmas (2006) and Walk of Shame (2014). The celebrity married wife, Erinn Bartlett, in June 2006 and they have since welcomed kids Wilder Brooks Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bodhi Hawn Hudson.

Kate Hudson’s Half-Brother Wyatt Russell

Goldie and Kurt welcomed Wyatt, who is the only child they share together, in 1986.

Wyatt fell in love with hockey at a young age and ended up making it to the pros. Sadly, a hip injury prevented him from continuing the sport and he retired in his 20s.

“It actually is my first vivid memory. The feeling of that glide, I loved it,” Wyatt recalled to NHL of his first time skating for fun with his dad as a kid. “My dad went up to the ticket counter and asked how much to buy skates. I went home and he put me in a league when I was four. It was the only thing I wanted to do.”

Wyatt has since embarked on an acting career and is credited in Marvel’s Disney+ series The Falcon and Overlord. He met his wife, Meredith Hagner, while filming Folk Hero & Funny Guy in 2016 and got married three years after falling in love on set. Wyatt and Meredith share Buddy Prine Russell and are expecting baby No. 2.

Kate Hudson’s Estranged Half-Siblings

Kate’s dad went on to marry now late ex-wife Cindy Williams in 1982 and they welcomed daughter Emily and son Zachary during their marriage. Although the Hollywood actors had a long-lasting relationship, they divorced in 2000 after 18 years of marriage.

Bill later welcomed his youngest child, daughter Lalania, with ex-girlfriend Caroline Graham.

Kate has been open about her estranged relationship with her three half-siblings and gave fans an update on their dynamic during a January 2024 episode of the “Sibling Revelry” podcast.

“I had this moment last year where I was like, ‘I don’t know why I don’t talk to my other siblings.’ I don’t care what the history is with our parents … I have two sisters that I don’t speak to for no other reason than our family is separated,” the Raising Helen star admitted. “My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again. And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister, and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it. We start now. We start now.”

Kate Hudson’s Step-Brother Boston Russell

Kate gained a step-sibling when Goldie and Kurt blended their families. The Overboard actor shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

“For me, it felt like such a big moment because it was like, ‘My mom is madly in love with this guy.’ For me, at the time, it was like, ‘Is this going to be my dad?’” Kate said of her first introduction to Boston during a past “Sibling Revelry” podcast episode. “And I was meeting his son which meant, ‘Does this mean that this is my brother?’ It was a lot to handle at such a young age.”

Boston remains out of the spotlight but has previously made rare red carpet appearances while celebrating his family’s accomplishments in the entertainment business.