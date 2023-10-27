Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album finally arrived on October 27, 2023, featuring a vault song called “Is It Over Now?” Many fans of the pop star have speculated that the song is about Harry Styles, whom Taylor dated from November 2012 to January 2013. The tune also appears to have a reference to one of Harry’s girlfriends after Taylor, but who did he date after their split?

Who Is Harry Styles’ Rumored Ex-Girlfriend Kimberly Stewart?

Harry’s next romance after Taylor was rumored to be Kimberly Stewart, a British socialite, model and actress. She starred in a few television and film projects, including episodes of Pacific Blue and Going to California and the movie Black and White, which starred Jared Leto and Robert Downey Jr. Kimberly has also modeled for famous brands like Tommy Hilfiger. Fans might also recognize her parents, British rock singer Rod Stewart and model Alana Stewart.

Harry and Kimberly sparked dating rumors in April 2013. At the time, Harry was 19 years old, while Kimberly was 33. A source told E! News at the start of their rumored fling that the two were “very happy” and that Harry had already met her family.

“They were introduced by a mutual friend who set them up,” the insider shared. “Kim is very strong willed, she goes for what she wants and Harry appreciates that. It is a very new thing and we’ll see where it goes.”

Weeks later, in May, Rod let it slip that Harry might have spent a night with Kimberly. “His car was here in the morning. Let’s put it that way,” he said on Alan Carr’s Chatty Man show. “But he may just have come round to pick something up.”

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images

Neither Kimberly nor Harry ever confirmed their relationship.

Who Else Did Harry Styles Date After Taylor Swift?

After Kimberly, Harry was rumored to be dating Kendall Jenner in November 2013 when they were seen getting dinner. While Kendall said they were just “friends” at the time, the rumors continued as they were spotted together other times throughout the following years. In between his outings with Kendall, Harry was also linked to Nadine Leopold from November 2014 to March 2015. His other relationships and rumored flings in the years after Taylor include Georgia Fowler, Tess Ward, Camille Rowe, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski.

Nowadays, Harry is rumored to be dating Taylor Russell. The two were first linked in June 2023.

Is Taylor’s Song ‘Is It Over Now?’ About Harry Styles?

In “Is It Over Now?,” Taylor sings about a messy end to a relationship where it wasn’t clear when the romance was actually over. Many fans were convinced that the song was about Harry when they heard the line, “When you lost control / Red blood, white snow / Blue dress on a boat.”

These lyrics seemingly reference two moments in her and Harry’s relationship: their snowmobile accident, which Taylor spoke about in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, and a photo taken after their breakup in which the “Cruel Summer” singer wore a blue dress on a boat.

Additionally, some fans believe Taylor references Kimberly or another one of Harry’s blonde ex-girlfriends with the line, “Your new girl is my clone.” Later in the song, she also sings, “If she’s got blue eyes, I will surmise you’ll probably date her,” further hinting at the women with blue eyes that Harry dated after Taylor, who also famously has blue eyes.