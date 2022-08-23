Getting serious? Scott Disick reignited romance rumors with Kimberly Stewart after the pair were seen leaving Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi, while holding hands on Saturday, August 20. Keep reading to learn more about Kimberly!

When Did Kimberly Stewart and Scott Disick Spark Romance Rumors?

The pair went for a cozy dinner date at Papi Steak in Miami Beach in June 2022, nearly one month after ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian wed Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. Fans shipped the potential couple as Kimberly is the first age-appropriate woman Scott has dated since his split with the Kardashians star in 2015.

Fast-forward two months and the two enjoyed another romantic meal together, this time, in California.

Courtesy of Kimberly Stewart/Instagram

Who Are Kimberly Stewart’s Parents?

The socialite is the daughter of music legend Sir Rod Stewart and actress Alana Stewart. The former celebrity couple welcomed Kimberly on August 20, 1979, and raised her in Los Angeles, where she was born.

Kimberly posted a snapshot of her iconic father in his newly organized pantry that was organized by her luxury company, The Realm, and tagged Lord Disick in the caption. Scott then “liked” the June 2022 Instagram post after he seemingly helped with the home renovation.

What Does Kimberly Stewart Do for a Living?

Kimberly is the founder and CEO of a luxury organizing and curating company, The Realm, that has offices in Los Angeles, California and Palm Beach, Florida.

“At the forefront of The Realm is Kimberly’s relationships with her clients along with her appreciation for discretion, unmatched experience and unparalleled taste,” the company’s mission statement reads on the official website.

“The Realm specializes in transforming everyday spaces and organizing home essentials to maximize utility and highlight personal aesthetics.”

Does Kimberly Stewart Have Kids?

The model has a daughter, Delilah del Toro, whom she shares with Academy Award-winning actor Benicio del Toro. Although the two were not dating when Kimberly became pregnant with their daughter, they have remained great coparents.

“Kimberly is pregnant. Benicio is the father and is very supportive,” Benicio’s rep confirmed to People in April 2011. “Although they are not a couple, they are looking forward to the arrival of the baby.”

The actress often shares photos of her little one on her Instagram account, while showing her outpouring love for the little one. “My girl,” she captioned her June 2021 mirror selfie of the mother-daughter duo.