Loking good ladies! Scott Disick and Kanye West‘s ex-girlfriends are getting up close and personal as good friends. Amelia Gray Hamlin and Julia Fox showed off their raunchy side during a girls’ night out where they licked lollipops while locking tongues!

Amelia, who turned 21 on June 13, shared a series of smoldering pictures and videos of the pair in an Instagram carousel on Sunday, June 19. It showed the ladies heading out for a night on the town, along with some sizzling snapshots of Amelia and Julia. In one picture, Scott’s former sweetheart held a red lollipop up to her mouth as the models licked it from both sides.

In another photo, Amelia faced the camera licking the same treat while bent over, showing her decolletage in a tiny pink bra-top with gold chain straps. She matched it with a mini-skirt and gave fans a full view of her partying outfit in a video on her hands and knees while riding inside a limo and shimmying, though she had to pull down on both her top and skirt as they both came dangerously close to giving her a double wardrobe malfunction.

It’s unclear what brought the ladies together for their wild hangout, but in one photo, Amelia’s hand could be seen holding a flask, as she’s now of legal drinking age.

Amelia was 19 when she started dating Scott, 38, in October 2020 . She bonded with the three children he shares with former partner Kourtney Kardashian, was his constant travel companion on frequent getaways to Miami and professed her love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on his 37th birthday in May 2021.

“Happy birthday my love. You light up my life and make my world better,” she gushed next to a slideshow of photos with her then-boyfriend. “I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you.” She called him “the most caring, loving, special person on this planet,” and added, “I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”

Their romance came to a crashing end in late August 2021 when Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, shared DMs from Scott where he called out Kourt and now-husband Travis Barker‘s jaw-dropping PDA while on vacation together in Italy. His preoccupation with the Poosh founder’s love life was enough for Amelia to dump Scott, much to the celebration of her parents, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.

“I’m just glad that she is solo, put it that way,” the Mad Men alum said during a November appearance on Watch What Happens Live when asked about his daughter’s breakup with Scott, adding, “Amelia‘s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo” without Scott in her life.

Kanye and Julia dated briefly from early January through mid-February of 2022, as he took her on a series of dates from Miami to Paris as ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s romance with Pete Davidson was heating up. “Everything with us has been so organic,” Julia wrote in a January 6 Interview magazine blog post about the romance. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”