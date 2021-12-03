No joking around here! Comedian Aziz Ansari‘s has reportedly popped the question to his girlfriend of three years, Serena Skov Campbell. While his new fiancée is a Danish beauty, she’s also brilliant, as Serena works as a forensic scientist and has a highly impressive academic background.

Aziz, 38, was first spotted holding hands with Serena in New York City in early August 2018. They seemed to go public by attending the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament together, though her identity was not known at the time. After their tennis outing, her mom, Kirsten, who lives in Denmark, confirmed to the Daily Mail that her daughter was the former Parks and Recreation star’s “mystery woman.”

At the time that their romance became public, Serena was a 29-year-old physicist who was studying to get her PhD at London’s prestigious Kings College. She was specializing in the study of electromagnetic fields, known as plasmonics. Serena got her undergraduate degree in physics at England’s University of Manchester in 2014. She graduated from high school in 2008 at Denmark’s Esbjerg State School, where she participated in chemistry, math and physics societies.

Serena has worked as a forensic data scientist at PwC Investigative Analytics in London ever since September 2019, which is when she completed her studies at King’s College, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also gives back to the community, as she’s part of the South London YMCA’s Horizons program. Her LinkedIn describes it as, “Helping children aged 11 to 16 years to identify their talents and aspirations, increase confidence and engagement in education.” Despite her hectic academic and work schedules, Serena has volunteered with the program for the past six years.

The Master of None star reportedly announced the big engagement news during a surprise stand-up set at New York’s Comedy Cellar on December 1, Page Six reported, with an eyewitness telling the publication that, “Everyone was super excited and very much clapping.” A source noted that Aziz said he was currently living in the U.K., where Serena resides.

Aziz even hinted that the couple plan on starting a family, as a source told the site that he joked about how would like wants his future child to be more Indian than Danish. Page Six previously reported in 2019 that Aziz revealed during a stand-up performance at Radio City Music Hall that he was planning on taking Serena to India so she could meet his beloved grandmother.

