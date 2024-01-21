Amid Baker Mayfield’s NFL playoff run as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans are curious about his life off the field. The professional athlete has been married to his wife, Emily Wilkinson, since 2019.

How Did Baker Mayfield Meet His Wife Emily Wilkinson?

Baker and Emily met through a mutual friend in 2017. Emily, who is four years older than her husband, was living in Los Angeles, while Baker was at the University of Oklahoma. The pair’s friends spent months trying to set them up, but Emily was hesitant of dating a “punk football player,” she told ESPN.

In October 2017, everything changed when Baker FaceTimed his brother after one of his college football games. “Baker’s brother was scanning the crowd with his camera to show Baker who had gotten together to watch him play and I was the one person in the crowd who he didn’t recognize,” Emily revealed to Brides.com. “He put two and two together and realized I was the girl our friend had been trying to set him up with all that time!”

By December of that year, Emily reluctantly agreed to attend Baker’s final college football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. They had a lunch date one day before the game. “We haven’t really been apart since,” Emily admitted. “It was love at first sight!”

Baker decided to stay in Los Angeles after the game. He moved in with Emily and her brothers just three days later and proposed six months after that.

When Did Baker Mayfield and His Wife Emily Wilkinson Get Married?

The couple tied the knot on July 6, 2019. Their wedding took place at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California. “I’m from Nebraska and Baker is from Texas, so we both really love the outdoors,” the influencer explained. “Calamigos was the only venue we looked at because it reminded us of home. It was so romantic and didn’t feel stuffy or over-the-top.”

Baker gushed over his wife in an Instagram post on their first wedding anniversary. “Throughout all the ups and downs … you are always there to support me and I am so grateful for that and to be a part of your life,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to laugh and dance with you on this adventure for all the years to come.”

Does Baker Mayfield Have Kids?

In December 2023, Baker and Emily announced that they were expecting baby No. 1.

“We’ve been hiding a little something,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post, along with photos from a maternity shoot on the beach. In the pictures, Emily’s baby bump was on display as she proudly held up her sonogram. The couple’s dog was also wearing a bandana that said “Big Brother Fergus.”

The post said, “We are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024.”

What Is Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Wilkinson’s Job?

Emily graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013 with a degree in business administration. She worked as a patient coordinator at a plastic surgeon’s office when she moved to Los Angeles. Emily appears to have left the position in 2018, which is when she relocated to Ohio after Baker was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Now, Emily is a social media influencer with more than 220,000 followers on Instagram. “[Emily] often brings attention to mental health, self-care, Godly values, and promotes fitness on her platform,” her website bio says.

Emily also helps run the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation, a nonprofit that “provides programs, scholarships and philanthropic opportunities to help others tackle life’s challenges in order to BE the best version of themselves,” according to its website.