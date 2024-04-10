Charlie Davis has won over Survivor viewers with his likable personality and unashamed love for Taylor Swift. The law student has now made the merge and fans want to know more about him.

Who Is Charlie Davis on ‘Survivor’ Season 46?

Charlie was born and raised in Massachusetts and currently resides in Boston. He was born in December 1997, which made him 25 years old when he filmed Survivor in 2023.

Where Does Survivor’s Charlie Davis Go to Law School?

Charlie is a law school student at Boston College. He filmed Survivor after finishing his second year of law school, so he is expected to graduate in 2024. In addition to his studies, Charlie also writes for the Boston College Law Review, per his LinkedIn.

Before law school, Charlie graduated from Harvard University with a Government degree. He worked as a research assistant there in 2019.

Survivor’s Charlie Davis Is an Athlete

At Havard, Charlie was on the varsity cross country and track team. He served as a two-time captain on the team and competed as a three-season athlete – cross country, indoor track and outdoor track – for all four years of college.

In an interview with Parade, Charlie said that being a distance runner is something that he thinks prepared him for Survivor. “Runners are all a little weird. A little crazy,” he admitted. “It’s like, ‘What do you like to do for fun?’ ‘Oh, I go on runs,’ and kind of the same as Survivor. It’s like, ‘I love Survivor. I’m gonna come play Survivor.’ Oh, what does that mean? I’m gonna starve on an island. You gotta be a little kooky, a little crazy, to want to try something like that. And then just sort of being comfortable with discomfort, that’s really what running is.”

Does Survivor’s Charlie Davis Have a Girlfriend?

Charlie often posts photos with his girlfriend, Judy Pendergast, on social media. Judy attended Harvard from 2016 until 2021, according to her LinkedIn. She was also a student athlete on the cross country and track teams.

“Very few people know just how much Judy Pendergast fought through and overcame to be the incredible runner and person she is today,” Charlie revealed in a 2022 Instagram post. She currently works as an assistant coach at the University of Tennessee.

charlie.davis20/Instagram

Judy supported Charlie’s Survivor journey with an Instagram tribute in February 2024. “Excuse me while I scream at my TV on 2/28, but CHARLIE IS ON SURVIVOR,” she wrote. “Not everyone gets to witness their favorite person live out their dream; seeing his years-long hope become a reality has been nothing short of incredible. No one deserves it more.”

It’s unclear exactly when Charlie and Judy started dating, but she started popping up on his Instagram page at the beginning of 2020.

Survivor’s Charlie Davis Loves Taylor Swift

Charlie has mentioned his love of Taylor plenty of times on Survivor. He even named more than 100 of her songs during a contest with a fellow castaway on the show.

In his Parade interview, Charlie said he can name Taylor’s songs “within the first few seconds” of hearing them. “I used up a lot of memory on her,” he admitted.