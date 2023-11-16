Fans of Survivor have been amazed at how host Jeff Probst has managed to keep his youthful looks for 45 seasons of the reality show. It premiered on CBS in 2000 when he was 38 years old and in 2023 at the age of 62, he hasn’t changed very much over the years.

Jeff has never discussed having plastic surgery, but he must have secrets to maintaining his appearance. He likely uses heavy sunscreen since the show is filmed outdoors, and he doesn’t have deep wrinkles that many people would who spend their day under the hot sun.

Scroll down to see Jeff’s transformation over the years in photos.