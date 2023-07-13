On the haunted market? Jenna Ortega has had all eyes on her since her breakout role in the 2022 Netflix series Wednesday and fans want to know everything about the young Hollywood starlet. Naturally, most people are curious about what her dating life is like and if she’s involved in offscreen romances. Keep scrolling to see Jenna Ortega’s relationship status updates.

Is Jenna Ortega in a Relationship?

Jenna is currently single as of publication and the Scream actress has admitted that thinking of dating someone “stresses” her out, mostly because she’s “too obsessed with work.”

“I hate being googoogaga over a boy. I think it’s secretly a pride thing. It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story,” she said during an interview for Elle’s March 2023 cover story. “And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are … My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now.”

One day prior to the cover story, Jenna opened up about her love life during a March 6 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast with host Dax Shepard.

“I almost don’t even find myself interested. But a part of it is self-esteem,” she explained before echoing the vulnerability aspect of a relationship and the thought of being “trusting with someone.”

She continued, “If there’s one thing I’m going to focus on – which is probably something I need to change – it’s going to be my work.”

Who Has Jenna Ortega Previously Dated?

Jenna was romantically linked to Asher Angel in October 2018 after they dressed up as former couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson for Just Jared’s 7th Annual Halloween Party.

Earlier that month, Jenna and Asher attended the Venom world premiere and even walked the red carpet together.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Following the October 2018 events, the pair attended a fashion show together and got spooked at Universal’s Horror Nights with other actors.

That being said, Jenna and Asher never publicly confirmed or denied a romantic relationship between them.

More recently, rumors swirled that Jenna was dating Devin Booker after his split from ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner. A March 2023 photo circulated the internet of the athlete and upcoming Beetlejuice 2 star together. However, the snapshot was proven to be edited, leading fans to learn that the rumor was a hoax.