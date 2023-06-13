Electric love! All eyes have been on Lily-Rose Depp after her breakthrough role in The Idol. While fans may be watching her relationship on screen, the France native is happily in love with girlfriend 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena). Keep reading to get details on Lily-Rose’s dating life and learn more about 070 Shake.

Who Is Lily-Rose Depp Dating?

The model, whose father is Hollywood A-list actor Johnny Depp, sparked dating rumors with her girlfriend when they arrived at Paris Fashion Week together in March 2023. During the overseas trip, Lily-Rose and the rapper were seen kissing during a date night and often walking hand-in-hand.

The Dancer actress confirmed their relationship two months later via Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the pair sharing a sweet kiss.

“4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH,” Lily-Rose wrote over the snapshot.

SplashNews

Since then, the women have had no problem showing their PDA for all to see.

Weeks after confirming their romance, they shared a sweet moment when Lily-Rose landed back in Los Angeles after returning from the Cannes Film Festival for The Idol premiere. Upon arrival, the up-and-coming star ran to the “Guilty Conscience” artist, and they shared a passionate kiss in celebration of their reunion, as seen in a viral video posted by Tony/X17online.com.

Since then, the lovebirds have been photographed cozy in each other’s arms while wandering the streets of New York City on multiple occasions.

Who Is 070 Shake?

The New Jersey native is a rapper, singer and music producer. 070 Shake started gaining global attention after her features with prominent artists like Kanye West, Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert.

In fact, the “Skin and Bones” musician’s career really took off after she started consistently posting her songs on SoundCloud. 070 Shake has previously admitted she would only sign to Kanye’s record label, who ended up reaching out to her just weeks after releasing music on the app.

“The way it happened for me – I fell out of this thing, I was like, in a dark bubble …” she told The Face in January 2020. ​“I just remembered a [bad] dream I had. I was in a dark bubble and the way I fell out of it, it went so perfect. As I was falling out, the whole Kanye thing happened, and it boosted me. It was just perfect.”

As for her love life, 070 Shake has dated Bay Area rapper and singer Kehlani and influencer Sophia Lodat.

Who Had Lily-Rose Depp Dated in the Past?

Lily-Rose’s last public relationship was with rapper Yassine Stein and they were last spotted together in September 2022. The Silent Night starlet has also dated Timothée Chalamet and Ash Stymest, while also getting cozy with Austin Butler before her relationship with 070 Shake.