Nick Bosa is one of the hunky athletes who stars in the very first ad campaign for SKIMS Mens. Kim Kardashian released the shirtless photos of Nick in October 2023 and had tongues wagging big time! Now, fans want to know more about the football star who Kim chose to model the newest line of SKIMS gear.

Who Is Nick Bosa?

Nick is a professional football player. He is a defensive end on the San Francisco 49ers. After playing college football at Ohio State University, Nick was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In Nick’s first NFL season, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Nick was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. He sat out in the 2020 season due to an ACL injury but returned in 2021. After the 2022 season, Nick was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He signed a five-year contract extension with the 49ers in 2023.

Does Nick Bosa Have a Girlfriend?

Nick is certainly not hard to look at, which led to many fans wondering whether or not he’s single or taken. At the time of his SKIMS campaign, Nick appeared to be single. However, he previously dated model Jenna Berman.

SKIMS

Nick and Jenna started dating in 2020 but split two years later. She confirmed the breakup in November 2022 by posting a TikTok video of herself blowing a kiss with the caption, “When he gives you the silent treatment but doesn’t know you can play the game 10x better. Bye forever.”

Where Is Nick Bosa From?

Nick grew up in Florida and attended high school in Fort Lauderdale. His father, John Bosa, is a former NFL player who played for three seasons with the Miami Dolphins in the 1980s, while his brother, Joey Bosa, was drafted to the NFL in 2016.

Additionally, Nick’s uncle, cousin, grandfather and great uncle were also all in the NFL.

Is Nick Bosa a Donald Trump Supporter?

After Nick went viral for his sexy SKIMS photos, fans unearthed previous comments he made about being a fan of Donald Trump. “Big fan,” he said during an interview with VIP Television. “He brings a charisma to the table unlike no other candidate I’ve seen in my lifetime. I think we need change.”

Once Nick found out he was likely going to be drafted to a team in a liberal-leaning city, he stopped publicly talking about his political views. “I had to,” he explained to ESPN. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

At this time, he also deleted a 2016 tweet where he called Colin Kaepernick a “clown” amid the former 49ers star’s fight for social justice in the NFL. “[His stance] is not what I was calling or talking about at all,” Nick insisted. “It was just a specific thing that happened and me, as a young kid, a thought popping in my head and, boom, decided to tweet it out. Bad decision. I respect what he’s done. If it empowers anybody, then he’s doing a good thing. So I apologize for that.”

What Happened With Nick Bosa and Beyonce?

In another old tweet, Nick also had some choice words to say about Beyoncé. “Beyoncé’s music is complete trash,” Nick allegedly wrote in the now-deleted message.

When Nick teamed up with Kim for SKIMS, this tweet saw the light of day once again, with fans expressing disappointment over the football star’s stance.