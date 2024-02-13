who is rachel nance on the bachelor season 28 contestant

Heading into week five of The Bachelor season 28, Rachel Nance is one of the women who’s been able to avoid the drama and develop a connection with Joey Graziadei. Now, fans want to know more about the gorgeous contestant.

Warning: Spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor ahead!

What Does The Bachelor’s Rachel Nance Do for a Living?

Rachel, who turned 27 in January 2024, is an ICU nurse. She attended California State University Fullerton and then transferred to the University of Maine at Fort Kent, where she graduated in 2020 with a BS in Nursing. Before that, she obtained an associate’s degree in communications from Taft College in 2017, according to her LinkedIn.

While she was a student at the University of Maine, Rachel was on the women’s volleyball team.

“So blessed to have finally reached my junior year of college,” she wrote on Instagram in 2018. “Time sure does fly when you’re stressed … I mean having fun. God has planned my steps and I can’t wait to finish my last two years of school. I feel some great things are on the way.”

Where Is The Bachelor’s Rachel Nance From?

Rachel is from Hawaii and her family still lives there. Rachel often posts photos of herself with her family and loved ones on social media. However, she also seems to spend a considerable amount of time in California.

“Rachel is immensely proud of her Hawaiian roots and hopes to bond over her love of Hawaiian food and culture with Joey,” the nurse’s ABC bio revealed. “She comes from a big, tight-knit family and is really excited to start a family of her own.” Rachel even proudly put her heritage in her Instagram bio, which says, “Made in Hawai’i.”

Before coming on The Bachelor, Joey was also living in Hawaii, which gave the two a shared interest.

How Far Does Rachel Nance Make It on ‘The Bachelor’?

Spoiler alert! Rachel is one of the final three women on Joey’s season of The Bachelor, according to Reality Steve.

Making it to the final three means that Rachel got to take Joey to meet her family on hometown dates. She then moved on to fantasy suite week, which took place in Tulum, Mexico, before she was reportedly eliminated.

After sending Rachel home, Joey was left to choose between Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. Reality Steve’s report says that he picked Daisy and that they got engaged during the final rose ceremony.