Fans fell in love with The Real Housewives of New York City fashion icon Jenna Lyons during the season 14 reboot and can’t get enough of the designer. Jenna is the first openly gay Housewife who didn’t talk too much about her love life on the premiere, leading eagle-eyed fans to wonder if she has a girlfriend. Keep reading to learn more about the RHONY star’s love life and find out who her girlfriend is.

Who ​Is RHONY’s Jenna Lyons’ Girlfriend?

Jenna ​confirmed her relationship with girlfriend Cass Bird in June 2023.

Cass is a photographer who has worked with Hollywood A-listers like Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Lawrence, according to her Instagram account.

Although neither of the pair has posted each other on social media accounts, Jenna reshared a tweet that talked about the dynamics of a relationship in May 2023.

“In every partnership, there is a person who stacks the dishwasher like a Scandinavian architect and a person who stacks the dishwasher like a raccoon on meth,” the post read.

Was RHONY’s Jenna Lyons Married Before?

The former J. Crew ​president and executive creative director married ex-husband Vincent Mazeau 2002. They welcomed their son, Beckett, in October 2007, four years before they divorced in 2011.

However, Jenna and Vincent continued to live with one another during their son’s early years of childhood so they could amicably coparent without having to split custody.

During their separation in 2011, the New York Post reported that the split came after Jenna “fell in love” with a woman, Courtney Crangi, although the Bravo star never openly came out on her own.

Gavin Bond/Bravo

Shortly after, a source told People that the New York Post reports were “absolutely” not true.

“They met at a fashion event several years ago … at least three years ago … and became friends,” the insider told the outlet at the time. “They got together this summer after Jenna’s [nine-year] relationship [with Mazeau] ended.”

That being said, Jenna and Courtney did embark on a romantic relationship shortly after her divorce and they split in 2017.

How Many Kids Does Jenna Lyons Have?

Jenna’s son, Beckett, is her only child. The Love Seen founder celebrated her son’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute with precious photos of Beckett growing up over the years.

“15 years ago today I met the most important person in my life. My anesthesiologist. Beckett Lyons Mazeau arrived at 2:30pm on October 3rd,” she wrote at the time. “I couldn’t love you more – never not ever not ever not loving you. I am so incredibly proud of you. Thank you for letting me be your mama – it’s the worst paid best job ever. I LOVE YOU. HAPPY BIRTHDAY B!!!”