Serena Williams may be known as the GOAT of tennis, but she also has a supportive family back home with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia. Alexis was spotted cheering on his wife in the stands at the August 2022 U.S. Open, even wearing a T-shirt with their child’s face on it.

After the tennis champ announced her retirement, her husband took to Twitter to reflect on the influence she has had on the sport .

“I’ve seen over the last seven years how much y’all love my wife — what she means to so many, worldwide,” Alexis tweeted at the time. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Plenty of folks have told me ‘how Reddit changed their life,’ but the scale [and] impact of ‘how Serena changed my life’ stories absolutely dwarfs it [sic].”

Keep reading to learn more about Serena’s supportive husband, Alexis!

Alexis Ohanian Is an Internet Entrepreneur

Alexis is mostly known for being the cofounder and executive chairman of the popular social media platform Reddit, along with Steve Huffman. After attending the University of Virginia, Alexis and Steve pitched their original idea, MyMobileMenu, to Y Combinator. However, the company rejected the initial idea and encouraged the two entrepreneurs to create something more unique.

After Reddit became massively successful, the Brooklyn native later cofounded the venture capital firm Initialized Capital and assisted in the developments of other platforms, including Hipmunk and Breadpig.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Alexis Ohanian Has a Huge Net Worth

Being an investor and founder of a major website, Alexis has amassed a whopping net worth alongside his wife. He is worth between $40 million to $70 million, according to multiple outlets including Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes.

Although the tech investor has a large fortune, Serena’s net worth stands at a sky-high amount of $250 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to her worldwide fame as a tennis superstar.

Serena and Alexis Have a Low-Profile Marriage

Since Serena is the more well-known name in their family, fans didn’t know much about her and the Without Their Permission author’s relationship.

The couple first met in 2015 and became engaged in December 2016. They wed nearly one year later in November 2017 in New Orleans. Alexis and Serena welcomed their daughter in September 2017.

Alexis admitted he didn’t know much about tennis prior to meeting Serena, and he explained the pressure athletes face in an April 2018 interview with CNBC.

“One thing that I have always respected in sport is it is so pure in its success metrics,” Alexis said. “In business, we can find creative ways to measure ourselves: ‘Yes, well, one fund has been more successful than another because they’ve invested in six unicorns.’ But, in sport, there’s a winner and a loser, and you can’t delude yourself into thinking there’s some other way to compare or measure. You’re the best or you’re not.”