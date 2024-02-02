Less than a year after Scandoval, Tom Sandoval has a new woman in his life. After Tom made his relationship with model Victoria Lee Robinson Instagram official, fans are wondering who ​she is and how they met.

Who Is Tom Sandoval’s New Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson?

Victoria is a model signed with the prestigious modeling company Ford Models, the agency that helped launch the careers of the likes of Christine Brinkley and Brooke Shields. She boasts more than 333,000 followers on Instagram, but set her account to private amid news she was dating Tom.

When Did Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson Debut Their Relationship?

The pair confirmed their relationship publicly for the first time in a series of Instagram Stories on January 31, 2024, originally posted by Victoria and reshared by Tom. In one photo, the two were seen leaning close to each other with soft smiles on their faces. In another, Victoria is shown kissing a smiling Tom while she wrapped her arms around him. The photos were taken at Schwartz & Sandys, the cocktail bar ​that Tom owns in Los Angeles.

How Long Have Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson Been Dating?

Tom and Victoria were first spotted together in December 2023 at a Los Angeles food festival called ChainFEST, though they were reportedly only friends at the time.

Sources told TMZ that when the January 31, Instagram Stories were posted, the pair had been dating for about a month. The two are reportedly taking their time to get to know each other and not rushing into something serious.

“They’ve been hanging out and enjoying their time together,” a source told People on February 2, 2024.

Did Victoria Lee Robinson Date Leonardo DiCaprio?

Victoria was briefly romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 23 years old and he was 42. The pair were photographed leaving an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour together in 2016.

What Has Tom Sandoval Said About Victoria Lee Robinson?

News of Tom’s new relationship came 11 months after he famously cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana ​Madix, with their Vanderpump Rules castmate Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Speaking to Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall on the January 30, 2024, episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast, Tom seemingly teased his new romance with Victoria.

“Am I ready to protect somebody’s heart? Yes, of course I am,” he told Nick. Referring to his affair with Rachel that ended his long-term relationship with Ariana, Tom admitted, “I don’t know what to say except I ​f–ked up … It doesn’t matter the scenario, it doesn’t matter. I ​f–ked up, and I do know that. I do love hard, I really do.”