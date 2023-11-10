Who Went Home on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? Find Out Who Was Eliminated and Left Mexico Alone

It’s not paradise for everyone! Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise premiered on September 28 and brought back several fan favorites from the franchise.

Before the season premiere, ABC revealed that fans can expect to watch Greer Blitzer, Jessica “Jess” Girod, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Olivia Lewis, Mercedes Northup, Brooklyn Willie, Catherine “Cat” Wong and Kylee Russell from Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor.

Meanwhile, former Bachelorette leading lady Rachel Recchia hit the beach alongside Bachelor in Paradise alum Eliza Isichei.

Other familiar faces will include Charity Lawson’s former suitors Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin and Aaron Schwartzman.

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries, Blake Moynes and Will Urena round out the franchise stars making their comebacks for another chance at love.

Unfortunately, not everyone found love in Mexico. Keep scrolling to see who packed their bags and was sent home during season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.