Will.i.am Net Worth: How Much Money the Singer, Producer Makes

You are now rocking with Will.i.am … and he’s a rich bitch! The rapper-producer was a part of one of the biggest bands The Black Eyed Peas from 2003 to 2017, which was formerly known as the Black Eyed Pods, and has worked behind the scenes of some of music’s biggest hits, earning him lots of big, cold cash.

What is Will.i.am’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Will.i.am (real name William James Adams Jr.) has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Will.i.am Make Money?

The California native has been an entertainer since his youth and turned his talents into an empire.

Will, Allan “APL.DE.AP” Pineda and Jaime “Taboo” Luis launched their trio group, the Black Eyed Pods, in 1996. After releasing two albums in 1998 and 2000, Fergie (real name Stacy Ferguson) joined the group, which is now known as the famous pop band The Black Eyed Peas.

During their career, the band released hits like “Let’s Get It Started” (2003), “My Humps” (2005), “Boom Boom Pow” (2009) and “I Gotta Feeling” (2009).

After dominating the music charts and creating a massive fan base, Fergie, who replaced Kim Hill in 2002, left the group in 2017 to focus on parenting her son, Axl Duhamel, whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Duhamel.

“We love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her,” Will said in a 2020 interview with Billboard. “It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

The Black Eyed Peas later welcomed The Voice Philippines 2018 winner J. Rey Soul as their new female member.

As for Will’s behind-the-scenes work, he has produced music for A-list hotshots like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake.

Photo by Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

After snagging 26 Grammy nominations, Will has won six of the music awards; including his double whammy in 2010 after receiving Record of the Year and Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals awards for the Black Eyed Peas song “I Gotta Feeling.”

More recently, Will collaborated with Britney Spears and released the July 2023 dance hit “Mind Your Business.”

Will.i.am Has Judged TV Singing Competitions

He may not be on American music competition series like Simon Cowell or Blake Shelton, but the entertainer has a few televised judging credits under his belt.

Will judged The Voice U.K. in 2014 and still has a revolving chair alongside his gig for The Voice Kids as of publication.