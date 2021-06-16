Stay Fresh and Worry-Free During Your Workouts

Looking to ramp up your exercise routine? Don’t let anything hold you back from taking on your workouts — not even a fear of leaks.

1 in 5 women are hesitant to take exercise classes because of fear of leaks,1” says Dr. Heather Jeffcoat, DPT, Pelvic Health Physical Therapist and Poise® partner.

“Working out is so important to your overall health. Poise® offers a variety of comfortable products to help manage leaks and I recommend the new One by Poise® 2-in-1 pads for period weeks and bladder leaks — made with wings to help stay-in-place during workouts or pelvic floor exercises like Child’s Pose or Supine Butterfly Stretch.”

Inventing new ways to achieve your workout goals? Start with the pelvis. “When doing exercises on other muscle groups, always start by supporting your pelvic floor first with a pelvic floor contraction,” says Jeffcoat. “Gently activate the abs then build other exercises on top of it.”

Here are Dr. Jeffcoat’s top exercises for pelvic health.

Top Exercises to Engage the Pelvic Floor:

Donkey Kick-Backs

Quadruped Single Leg Hip Extension

Sidelying Leg Raises

Chair Pose

Standing Heel Raises (with progression)

2-in-1 Pelvic Floor Stretches to Reduce Period Cramps & Bladder Leaks:

Lying Gluteal into Piriformis Stretch

Child’s Pose

Quadriceps and Hip Flexor Stretch

Supine Butterfly Stretch

No matter what workout you choose, make sure you stay fresh and worry-free with Poise. The NEW One by Poise® 2-in-1 pads with built-in side barriers offers up to 8 hours of protection, keeping you fresh and dry through every workout. Absorbencies include an Extra Coverage Liner, Regular Pad or Heavy Pad. One by Poise® 2-in-1 pads are available in the femcare aisle. Visit Poise.com for more information.

1These findings are derived from an online survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,173 women 25+, including an additional oversample of 200 new moms, that was fielded between February 1 and February 8, 2021 at 95% confidence with a margin of error of +/-3%.