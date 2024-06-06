As Yellowstone finishes up its fifth and final season, fan favorites Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, who play Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton on the hit Western, are angling for a spinoff, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Cole and Kelly believe audiences would flock to a new show starring their characters,” explains the insider.

Meanwhile, Cole, 49, and Kelly, 46, could continue to reap the Yellowstone riches. “They were making more money than they’d ever seen in their lives,” the insider says of the duo, who each earned a reported $700,000 an episode. “They’ve grown accustomed to the big bucks!”

There’s reason for hope, Cole told Country Living in a recent interview, hinting that creator Taylor Sheridan had “some stuff on the horizon … I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that.”

While sources predict the pair will be part of the Paramount+ spinoff tentatively titled 2024, nothing is set in stone. “Taylor has dangled that idea before them at several junctures,” confirms the insider, warning, “He is known to change course on ideas quickly.”