Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Israel Houghton via Surrogate: ‘For This Child We Have Prayed’
Former The Real cohost Adrienne Bailon is a first-time mom! She welcomed baby No. 1 via surrogate, her first child with husband Israel Houghton. In a Tuesday, August 16, Instagram announcement showing the couple bonding with their infant, she revealed their son’s name is Ever James.
“For this child we have prayed. Just to hear our baby cry. Skin to skin and face to face Heart to heart and eye to eye …” the former Cheetah Girl began in the caption.
“Our baby boy is here, and we are so in love! If you have followed our love story … you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything,” Adrienne continued.
“All we feel is joy and overwhelming love and gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!” she added.
