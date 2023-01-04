Get ready, witches! Agatha: Coven of Chaos is coming to Disney+, and the WandaVision spinoff already has a star-studded cast. Keep reading for details about season 1.

Who Is in the ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Cast?

Kathryn Hahn is the playing the title character, Agatha Harkness, after making waves as the antagonist in WandaVision, opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Fans can reportedly look forward to a whole new slew of notable actors.

Disney+

Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Maria Dizzia, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn and Sassier Zamata are all reportedly cast members, per Deadline. There will be a couple of familiar faces from WandaVision, as well, including Debra Jo Rupp, who played Sharon Davis, and Emma Caulfield Ford, who viewers will recognize as Dottie.

When Does ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Premiere?

While a specific premiere date has not been announced, there have been a few clues as to when Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be available to stream on Disney+.

Many outlets have reported the series will drop in winter 2023, but Disney+ Japan released their MCU roster of shows this year and ACOC is notably missing. While it’s possible they are trying to keep the series under wraps or the streaming date differs from the United States, this could be a hint that there is still quite a bit of time before it will be available.

WandaVision released one episode per week on the streaming platform, so it is likely that the spinoff would follow suit.

What Is ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ About?

Kathryn admitted she “did not know” that a spinoff was even an option when she signed on for WandaVision.

“Nobody knew that a centuries-old witch was going to have any sort of shelf life,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in December. “So everybody — myself included — I would say myself was the most excited to know that there’s going to be another show happening.”

Although she couldn’t give any actual details about the upcoming series, which began filming in 2021, she did dispel one behind-the-scenes rumor.

“I will set the record straight, there has been some talk apparently that it took me 40 minutes to pee on the first show,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress said, explaining that people thought “nerves” were the reason for her long bathroom break. “It was just because of my costume, you guys! This time, hopefully, we’re going to work out some kinks and it won’t take so long.”

Is Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’?

There have been no reports that Elizabeth, who starred as Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, will appear in the spinoff. The Avengers actress has been in the Marvel universe for quite some time and previously acknowledged it takes quite a bit of skill to sell the role because of all the special effects that are added in post-production.

“There’s a lot of silly stuff. I always wish that one day they just release a version of the film without any special effects, because then you understand how ridiculous it feels. And how spectacular the work is that goes into making these,” she told Variety in October. “These movies are very silly, but you have to act your ass off for them to work.”