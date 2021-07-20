Hot Right Now!ALDI Summer Sips: Strawberry Rosé Spritz
Stop and smell the rosé, because this week’s cocktail will have you screaming “Rosé All Day” thanks to budget-friendly ingredients from ALDI. The Strawberry Rosé Spritz by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey is a perfect marriage of wine and fruit flavors with a splash of hard seltzer to create a refreshing spritz. It’ll have you cheering “sip, sip, rosé” all summer long.
Ingredients
- Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé
- Vista Bay Watermelon Hard Seltzer
- Simply Nature Organic Frozen Strawberries
- Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Lemonade
- Fresh lemon
Recipe
- Place 1/4 cup thawed Simply Nature Organic Frozen Strawberries and 1/4 cup Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Lemonade in a blender and puree.
- Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a wine glass.
- Fill glass with ice, top with 2/3 cup Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé.
- Top with 1/3 cup Vista Bay Watermelon Hard Seltzer.
- Garnish with a lemon wheel.
* Makes 1 serving
Visit your local ALDI to find all the ingredients you need to create this refreshing sip or visit ALDI.us for more information.