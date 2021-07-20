Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI

Stop and smell the rosé, because this week’s cocktail will have you screaming “Rosé All Day” thanks to budget-friendly ingredients from ALDI. The Strawberry Rosé Spritz by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey is a perfect marriage of wine and fruit flavors with a splash of hard seltzer to create a refreshing spritz. It’ll have you cheering “sip, sip, rosé” all summer long.

Strawberry Rosé Spritz

Ingredients

Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé

Vista Bay Watermelon Hard Seltzer

Simply Nature Organic Frozen Strawberries

Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Lemonade

Fresh lemon

Recipe

Place 1/4 cup thawed Simply Nature Organic Frozen Strawberries and 1/4 cup Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Lemonade in a blender and puree.

Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a wine glass.

Fill glass with ice, top with 2/3 cup Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé.

Top with 1/3 cup Vista Bay Watermelon Hard Seltzer.

Garnish with a lemon wheel.

* Makes 1 serving

Visit your local ALDI to find all the ingredients you need to create this refreshing sip or visit ALDI.us for more information.