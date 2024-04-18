Actress Alexa PenaVega shared the heartbreaking news on April 15, 2024, that she and husband Carlos PenaVega lost baby No. 4 when their daughter died during childbirth. Fans want to know more about the couple’s children after the tragedy.

Who Is Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s Son Ocean?

The couple welcomed their firstborn child, son Ocean, on December 7, 2016, in Los Angeles.

While Ocean was naturally a fan of his mom’s classic Spy Kids franchise, “He’s actually obsessed with [The Adventures of] Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” Alexa told Life & Style exclusively in May 2020.

“I was like ‘What the heck? You’re supposed to like Spy Kids over Sharkboy and Lavagirl!’” the Hallmark Channel star continued. “But no, he loves Taylor Dooley in Sharkboy and Lavagirl.”

Courtesy of Alexa PenaVega/Instagram

“So, Ocean watched Spy Kids, and it was really funny,” she revealed. “He likes the third one because it’s all based in a video game, and it’s a little more cartoon-y, so I felt that one was easier for him to watch. I want him to love them! I really do!”

Alexa introduced her son to Carlos’ Nickelodeon series, Big Time Rush, which aired from 2009 to 2013. “He actually really enjoys it,” she said about her then-toddler. “He totally knows that it’s daddy, which is hilarious. He does not know that that is me in Spy Kids — he can not understand that at all yet!”

Who Is Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s Son Kingston?

The couple’s second child, son Kingston, was born on June 30, 2019, in Maui, Hawaii. The family relocated to the island from L.A. in 2017.

“When we were living in California, there was never actually a break. The industry happens 24/7,” Alexa told People in October 2020. “And we thought, we need a place to go and reconnect and that needs to be our home.”

Alexa was thrilled when Ocean happily took to becoming a big brother to Kingston. “As a mom, I was so worried. Ocean was my first child, how was he going to react? But Kingston’s obsessed. And whatever Ocean does, Kingston does,” she told the publication.

The Enchanted Christmas stars took their family to Walt Disney World in December 2023 for Ocean’s birthday, but it was Kingston who fell in love. “Kingston is still crushing hard on all the princesses. He’s determined to marry Rapunzel FOR REAL,” Alexa wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo from their trip.

Courtesy of Alexa PenaVega/Instagram

Who Is Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s Daughter Rio?

The duo’s first daughter arrived on May 7, 2021, and like Kingston, she was born in Maui. She’s already loves being on the water, as the family has taken several cruises since they became a family of five, as seen in Instagram photos. Rio also loves joining her brothers on the beach to watch their dad surf.

What Happened to Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s Daughter Indy?

The Love in the Limelight stars’ fourth child was stillborn, as the duo revealed in an April 15, 2024, Instagram post. “There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss, After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” Alexa and Carlos began. They did not reveal the date of the delivery.

“This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all,” they wrote.

“We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change,” the Alexa and Carlos concluded.

When Did Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Get Married?

The couple met in 2012 at Bible study and began dating shortly thereafter. They wed in 2014 and combined their last names, as the former Alexa Vega and Carlos Pena have gone by the surname PenaVega ever since.