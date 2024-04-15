Actress Alexa PenaVega and husband Carlos PenaVega announced their baby girl died during childbirth in joint Instagram statements on Monday, April 15. Their daughter was couple’s fourth child.

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss, After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the pair began. They did not reveal the date of the delivery.

“It has been a painful journey. But in the pain, we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms,” they continued.

Alexa, 35, and Carlos, 34, went on to describe their baby. “This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all,” they wrote.

“We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change,” the couple concluded.

Alexa last shared a picture of her pregnant bare baby bump on March 19 in an Instagram mirror selfie, although she did not say how close she was to giving birth. She and Carlos announced in November 2023 that baby No. 4 was on the way.

The actress, then known as Alexa Vega, first gained fame playing Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids film franchise starting in 2001, and has worked steadily throughout her career, eventually transitioning into numerous Hallmark Channel films.

Carlos, then known as Carlos Pena, also got his Hollywood start young, as a cast member on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush.

The couple met at Bible study in 2012 and began dating, shortly after Alexa’s divorce from film producer Sean Covel. They married in 2014 and combined their last names into PenaVega. Alexa and Carlos went on to welcome three children, sons Ocean, 7, and Kingston, 4, as well as daughter Rio, 2.

Getty Images

Alexa and Carlos are mainstays on The Hallmark Channel, starring together in such films as Love at Sea, Enchanted Christmas, Love in the Limelight, Never Too Late to Celebrate and the Picture Perfect Mysteries.

“This industry was not built for families. If anything, it’s the opposite. You leave for six months, usually the family stays behind. And it’s really hard. I don’t know how you raise kids that way. I don’t know how you keep a marriage strong that way,” Alexa told Southern Living in 2022.

She continued, “We always said, if we can, we’re going to work together on every project. And if we can’t then the other one will not take a project. And we’ll just tag along. That way family is never separated. Hallmark has just been so accommodating with that and anytime there’s an opportunity for us to work together, they bring it up. And if there isn’t, they fly the whole family out and we’re together anyway.”