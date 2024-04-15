Alexia Nepola's Net Worth: How RHOM Star Makes Money

Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola has been a part of the cast since the show premiered in 2013, and over the years the reality TV star has had a wide range of jobs that earn her more money in the bank. However, with the news of her divorce from Todd Neopla in April 2024, many of her fans have begun wondering about Alexia’s net worth.

What Is Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola’s Net Worth?

Alexia has a net worth of approximately $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does ‘RHOM’ Star Alexia Nepola Make Money?

A portion of Alexia’s net worth comes from her time as a Bravolebrity. She has even revealed that she blew all of her first paycheck from Bravo on luxury items.

“There were these Christian Louboutin pumps that had spikes … and I got rid of them not because I didn’t like them, but because they were so uncomfortable,” Alexia told Page Six in an interview published on March 10, 2023.

The self-proclaimed “Cuban Barbie” also used to work as the ​editor-in-chief at Venue Magazine, an “upscale Spanish publication” dedicated to showcasing “fashion, entertainment, luxury lifestyle, cuisine, and Miami’s social scene.” Unfortunately, the magazine closed when Alexia’s then-husband Herman Echevarria died in 2016.

“Venue Magazine was everything to me, it was everything to Herman, it was like our baby. But after Herman’s passing, Herman’s sons decided to close the magazine,” Alexia explained in Real Housewives of Miami season 4.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

A year after Venue Magazine shuttered its doors, Alexia and her son, Frankie Rosello, opened up their own salon in Miami Beach, Florida, Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar.

“As a busy mom, trying to run a magazine, film a reality TV show and raise two boys, she saw the opportunity to create a pretty space where women can enjoy expert nail care on a regular basis and spend time with their friends,” reads the salon’s website. “Alexia wanted to create a self-care space for busy women on the go to feel gorgeous, confident, and like you’re right at home the moment you walk in.”

Alexia Nepola Began Her Career as a Teacher

A career in journalism wasn’t always the goal for Alexia. The Bravo star has a Masters degree in Exceptional Student Education, and after she graduated she worked as a teacher in the Miami-Dade County Public School system. Alexia worked with preschool through fifth graders with her focus being on students with emotional and learning disabilities.

Alexia has said in the past that while she enjoyed teaching, it wasn’t exactly what she was looking for in a career.

“I went to school for education, but in my mind, I was always very creative. I loved fashion, reading and writing, so when I had the opportunity to start Venue Magazine with my husband at the time, it was the perfect blend of my interests,” she told StacheCow, per BravoTV. “I asked for a leave in teaching and started working as an executive editor of the magazine.”