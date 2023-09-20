TikTok star Alix Earle says she was not a “homewrecker” when it came to NFL star Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo‘s split after two years together amid rumors the relationships overlapped.

“When I was reading these comments, I was bawling my eyes out to my friends and they were like, ‘Hello, Alix, this stuff normally does not get to you,'” she revealed during a Wednesday, September 20 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast after host Alex Cooper asked about how it felt to have social media users refer to her as a “mistress” and “homewrecker.”

“I spent my childhood basically thinking that this is the worst thing you could do to another human, so why the f–k would I do that? No, they were not together,” Alix, 22, said of Braxton, 31, and 26-year-old Sophia’s status. The social media star hinted there was a new man in her life in March. Shortly afterward, Sophia revealed to fans she was “single.”

“I guess the ex-girlfriend had started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship online and I was seen hanging out with this guy,” Alix continued. “So, everyone kind of just pointed fingers at me.” In early March 2023, Alix shared a “Get Ready With Me” video while making a sushi dinner, saying, “You’re probably wondering why I’m getting ready. I’m making it with someone I met the other night,” although she didn’t identify her date.

In a March 23 TikTok video, Sophia hinted she and Braxton were done, referring to herself and sister Aurora Culpo as “the single sisters,” along with hashtags, “so single” and “breakup tiktok.”

The following month during an Instagram Stories Q&A session, Sophia said she “wasn’t able to talk about this when it first happened,” seemingly referring to her split, adding, “I still don’t really have words,” stating she was “not really one to air out a bunch of dirty details.” The reality star did reveal, “I don’t wish what I went through on anybody,” while also referring to a “betrayal.”

Alix told Alex she asked “for the receipts right away” from Braxton as she didn’t want to risk dating someone who would cheat on her.

“I was probably more psycho than she was,” the New Jersey native said about Sophia. “I was like there’s just no f–king way this happened. I was checking everything. We have probably been over this probably a hundred and ten times because I was like, if you did that to a person, obviously of course, you’ll probably do that to me too and if I did that to someone else, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

In early May, Alix and Braxton were caught on video by a fan having dinner, and later that month he attended her graduation from the University of Miami.

The professional athlete denied he cheated on Sophia in a June 27 Instagram Story, saying of his split, “It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter.” He added, “I don’t wanna start anything. I don’t wanna fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy.”

In a since-deleted TikTok video the following day captioned, “The real timeline,” Sophia said, “We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl. Not bitter, in fact I know the situation has been one of my biggest blessings.” She went on to add, “I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m here to share the truth so I can finally be done with all of this. All love.”

Alix and Braxton made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12.