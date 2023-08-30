Alix Earle Plastic Surgery Transformation: Then, Now Photos ​

Alix Earle Is ‘Fine’ Admitting to Plastic Surgery: See the TikTok Star’s Transformation Photos

She may be this generation’s It Girl, but Alix Earle is more than just a pretty face. After the TikTok superstar decided to share her struggles with acne online, and her vulnerability has earned her a mass following of more than 5.7 million followers on the social media app. Alix also hasn’t shied away from talking about her plastic surgery journey, including her breast augmentation and lip filler.

“If I’ve gotten it done, I’m fine with sharing it,” the New Jersey native told Elle in August 2023, noting, “It’s a pretty obvious thing.”

She decided to be honest about her enhancements because she used to see “perfect people online” but realized “no one really talks about” what they have done.

