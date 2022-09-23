No time to waste! Blonde actress Ana de Armas has been keeping busy with back-to-back film roles, but that hasn’t stopped her from searching for love.

While she prefers to keep her personal life private, the Cuban-born beauty began a highly publicized relationship with Argo star Ben Affleck after meeting on the set of their film, Deep Water. The two even quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, looking back, Ana has less than fond memories of their time together.

“I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work,” she told Variety of the media attention on their romance during a September 2022 interview. “So, when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe.”

“Especially in this country, I don’t know how you can find protection,” the No Time To Die actress continued. “I don’t know how you can stop that from happening, other than leaving.”

“I’m just interested in my work,” she added. “I want to be remembered for that. The other side, I’m not interested. Some people have a better time making peace with that. Some people even like it. I’m in the group of people who would prefer not to have that.”

The pair ultimately split in January 2021 before The Accountant actor rekindled his relationship with now-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Ben “really loved her” and “wanted their relationship to work,” an insider told In Touch at the time, adding that he was “heartbroken” over their split.

“Ana is upset too, but she’s young and has her whole life ahead of her,” the source added. “She’s focusing on the future and her career.”

“Ana still cares for Ben,” a separate source told In Touch following the pair’s “amicable” split.

“She can’t see a future with him,” they added. “It wasn’t working, and they weren’t on the same page.”

Ana, who has since moved out of Los Angeles, previously credited their overly photographed relationship as her reason for leaving town.

“[It was] horrible,” she told Elle in July. “Which is good. That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A.”

“This is not the place for me to be,” Ana – who now resides in New York City – added. “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing.”

Keep scrolling for details on all of Ana de Armas’ past relationships.