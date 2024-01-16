Exclusive Andy Cohen Reveals Which ‘Real Housewives’ Alum He Wants to Return to Franchise: ‘It Would Be Fun’

Andy Cohen reveals the one Real Housewives alum he would like to bring back to the franchise during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“Gosh, who would I like to see come back? I’d like to see Yolanda [Hadid], you know what I mean?” Andy, 55, tells Life & Style. “She doesn’t live there anymore, but it would be fun if Yolanda moved back to Beverly Hills.”

Yolanda, 60, previously starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from season 3 until season 6. While she is currently living in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Andy says it would be fun to see her back on screen with current star Erika Jayne.

“All these years later, she’s who brought Erika on the show,” Andy points out about Yolanda’s involvement in getting Erika, 52, cast on the series.

Despite Andy’s wishes, fans likely won’t see Yolanda return to the franchise anytime soon. “The first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease, and I struggled every day of the season,” she told Entertainment Tonight about the experience in October 2022. “I kind of stayed on because I thought, ‘OK, I’ll be better next season.’ I didn’t know Lyme disease was a life sentence. And now, here we are 10, 12 years, later I’m still struggling with it.”

“I always thought, ‘Next season I’m gonna do better. Next season, I can fully understand,’” she continued. “So I was never [working] with a full set of brains on the show.”

Yolanda also recalled that it was “very hurtful” when her costars questioned if she actually had Lyme disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease “is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States” and “is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii.”

“Not just hurtful to me, but hurtful to my children and my family who loves me,” she said. “And they knew I was fighting for my life. So, from that perspective, it wasn’t a good experience for me. And, you know, that was the taste I was left with.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

In addition to revealing that he wants Yolanda back on the show, Andy also discussed his partnership with Walmart+’s “Save Your Resolutions” campaign while speaking to Life & Style.

“National Quitter’s Day is the second week of January, and that’s when people start ditching their resolutions. And what I love with this campaign with Walmart is the idea is to save your resolutions,” he explained about the campaign. “And Walmart+ can help you do that. It’s kind of the ultimate savings membership. It saves you time and money in a whole bunch of ways.”