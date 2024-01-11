Andy Cohen teases what fans can expect during the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, reveals that the reunion taping marked the first time the cast “had gotten together since that Bermuda Triangle dinner” during the season finale on January 3.

“It was the first time I think we deal with everything and nothing’s left on the table,” Andy continues about the three-part reunion special. “I think it’ll be interesting to see from viewers whether they feel Monica [Garcia] explains [everything] to their satisfaction.”

The season finale featured many bombshells, including Heather Gay speculating that newcomer Monica, 40, was keeping secrets and “doesn’t want to be our friend.” Heather, 49, even accused Monica of wanting “to profit from our lives and our pain” by feeding information to Instagram gossip account Reality von Tease.

Monica denied that she was the mastermind behind the account, though admitted to playing a role in sharing information about her costars. She went on to blame most of the information shared with the account on her friend and Heather’s hairstylist, Tenesha.

Part 1 of the reunion aired on Tuesday, January 9, while fans will continue to watch the drama unfold during part 2 on Tuesday, January 16, and part 3 on Tuesday, January 23, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

During the first reunion episode, Monica shut down her costars’ claims that she previously worked as former star Jen Shah’s assistant in order to be cast on the show. “When I met her, I didn’t even know she was on the show,” she said about Jen, 50, who was sentenced to serve 78 months in prison in January 2022 after she was found guilty of wire fraud. “Honestly, when I applied to get on the show, I applied just like everybody else sitting here.”

The reality star then shared the email she sent in hopes of being cast on the show. “I said, ‘My name is Monica Fowler and your show sucks and your ratings are s–t and it’s going to get canceled cause you don’t have the right cast,’” Monica stated. “That’s what I said. I’m being honest.”

Bravo

Not only did Andy dish about the RHOSLC reunion, but he also opens up about his partnership with Walmart+’s “Save Your Resolutions” campaign..

“National Quitter’s Day is the second week of January, and that’s when people start ditching their resolutions. And what I love with this campaign with Walmart is the idea is to save your resolutions. And Walmart+ can help you do that,” he tells Life & Style. “It’s kind of the ultimate savings membership. It saves you time and money in a whole bunch of ways.”