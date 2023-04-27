Mom and son take Washington, D.C. Angelina Jolie brought her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt to the White House, and they looked fabulous together.

The two attended a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden honoring the president of South Korea on Wednesday, April 26. The Eternals actress, 47, lit up the room by wearing a white floor-length gown with a cream blazer, whereas Maddox, 21, looked handsome in an all-black suit with matching dress shoes.

Angie and Maddox posed for a few regal pictures together by the doorway inside the event. Throughout the evening, the mother of six was seen mingling with other guests with her son by her side.

In addition to Maddox, the Salt star shares children Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Sarah Silbiger/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

While fans rarely seen Maddox out and about as much as his other siblings, the young film producer has appeared with his mother at several red carpet events over the years. In late 2021, he supported Angie at the Eternals premieres around the world with some of his brothers and sisters.

Shutterstock

Angelina’s eldest son has been building his resume recently in the movie business. In August 2022, the Academy Award winner revealed Maddox and Pax, 19, worked together on their film Without Blood in the assistant director department.

Five years prior, Maddox earned an executive producer credit for Angelina’s 2017 movie, First They Killed My Father, for which he also worked alongside Pax. They spent four months shooting the project in Cambodia.

That same year, Angie opened up to People about how Maddox encouraged her to make the film about his home country, where Angelina adopted him from in 2002.

“Mad knows himself very well, and if he said he was ready, I knew he knew,” she explained to the outlet in September 2017. “He goes back and forth [to Cambodia] a lot, but this would be over four months of just being in the country, really reading, listening, learning and absorbing all things about his culture and country [including] the very, very dark parts.”

Apart from following in his parents’ footsteps career-wise, Maddox enjoys other hobbies as well.

“Maddox is the nerd of the family,” a source previously told In Touch about his interests. “He’s very book smart. He loves science and chemistry, video games, films and magic. He’s the big brother, the responsible one, but he’s also the mama’s boy. All the kids look up to him.”