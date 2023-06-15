The apple doesn’t fall far from the fashion tree when it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow‘s archival gown closet. The Goop founder has revealed that her daughter, Apple Martin, has access to her mom’s incredible wardrobe and proved it by sharing a photo of her wearing Gwyneth’s notoriously hated 2002 Oscars gown.

The Iron Man star, 50, did an Instagram Stories “Ask Me Anything” on Thursday, June 16, and one of the questions was, “Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?” Gwyneth simply responded with a photo of her 19-year-old daughter wearing the Alexander McQueen black and nude goth gown she wore to the 74th Academy Awards, which landed her at the top of many “worst dressed” lists the next day.

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock ; Courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Apple actually elevated the gown, as it fit her better than her mom, especially with the black sheer ruched top.

When Gwyneth wore the dress on the Oscars red carpet, she went braless. She also added a clunky pendant necklace, heavy eyeliner and wore her hair in a severe pulled-back hairstyle with a braid and a bun.

In a video going over a trip down memory lane of her most iconic looks over the years for Vogue in April 2021, Gwyneth revealed she was hurt by the backlash about her 2002 Oscars gown, going on to defend it.

“Everybody really hated this [dress] … but I think it’s kind of dope,” she said. “I’m into it.”

“I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth, I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it,” Gwyneth added.

The Shakespeare in Love star did confess that going braless was a big mistake in a March 2013 Q&A on her Goop website.

“The goth Alexander McQueen I wore … There were a few issues. I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars.”

While some fashion critics called it one of the “worst” Oscar looks ever, the frock’s late designer loved it, as Alexander McQueen said, “She looked incredible,” according to Stylebistro.