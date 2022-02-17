Bachelor in Paradise couple Mari Pepin-Solis and Kenny Braasch ended up engaged on the show’s season 7 finale, but are they still together in 2022?

Although they were smitten with one another when the season aired in August 2021, the couple experienced a few bumps along the road. Mari wasn’t ready to commit fully to a relationship with Kenny, as she wanted to keep her options open. As a result, Kenny did the same and was briefly linked to fellow cast members Demi Burnett and Tia Booth but quickly realized Mari was the only one for him.



Since they were ultimately able to conquer the difficulties, fans are wondering if they’re still an item in the months since that final October 2021 episode premiered.

Keep reading to see if Mari and Kenny are still together.

Courtesy of Mariela Pepin/Instagram

Mari and Kenny Celebrated Christmas 2021 Together

Two months after their season came to an end, Mari and Kenny shared a slew of photos together on Instagram. Mari in particular uploaded a bunch of different posts, such as when she told Kenny she loved him “snow much” one week before Christmas. She even featured a gallery of professional shots taken of the couple before the holiday.

“Dear Santa, we can explain,” the reality star playfully captioned the carousel post on December 23, with the last photo hinting at a funny sex joke of Kenny holding a gift in his midsection.

Mari and Kenny Rang in 2022 Together

The Bachelor Nation pair started the new year off on a high note, as they shared their New Year’s Eve celebration together on social media.

“Cheers to 2022 with you,” Mari wrote via Instagram on January 2, featuring one picture of her kissing her fiancé on the cheek and others of them drinking champagne.

Mari and Kenny Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2022 Apart

The couple revealed online that they weren’t together to ring in the day of love, but their romance was still going strong, nevertheless!

“Our first Valentine’s Day (sort of),” Mari captioned an Instagram post on February 15, revealing she was at the airport to take a trip. “Had a quick little photo sesh and some treats to commemorate the day, but we’re actually not able to be together tonight.”

Kenny also commented on his lady love’s post, telling her to “hurry back” to him and uploaded similar images from their photo shoot to his Instagram account. However, he called Mari his “new roommate” in his Instagram post, hinting that the two were living together.

However, neither one of them publicly announced they had moved in together at the time.