Are Cely and Eyal Still Together After ‘Love Island Games’?

Fans love Cely Vazquez and they adore Eyal Booker, so it was natural for them to become a beloved couple on Love Island Games. The reality stars partnered up by the process of elimination when Eyal came in as a bombshell – and they continued to choose each other until their final moments in the villa. Cely and the Love Island UK alum clearly had chemistry during their time in Fiji, but are they still together?

Did Cely Vazquez and Eyal Booker Win ‘Love Island Games’?

The pair made it to the semi-finals alongside fellow couples Johnny Middlebrooks and Aurelia Lamprecht, Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba and Deb Chubb and Callum Hole.

Before heading to the finals, the eliminated contestants returned to the villa to vote in the couples themselves … and it wasn’t in Cely’s best interest. The Love Island USA season 2 runner-up’s former partner, Toby Aromolaran, made a dramatic speech before making his vote against them and deemed Cely and Eyal as “actors.” After Toby voted them off of the show, the couple held their heads high and exited the show hand-in-hand.

Are Cely Vazquez and Eyal Booker Still Together After ‘Love Island Games’?

The influencer gushed that Eyal was “the greatest” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on November 20, 2023.

“I really was just so lucky to be coupled up with him because I think he knew that some of these challenges were giving me a hard time, but he was so supportive and always lifting me up and always, you know, cheering me on,” she told the outlet. “And I don’t think I could have been paired with anyone better at this point. Like he just always lifted my spirits and right before going [into the challenges], I felt fully prepared because I knew that he was gonna back me no matter what.”

Cely also admitted that it was “tough” balancing her romantic connections and competitive drive during her time on the show.

“I feel like I would get so all over Eyal and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, this is the best time of my life,’ and then it’s like, ‘Oh, shoot, we have to actually do well in these challenges in order to stay here to continue that romantic connection,” she continued to the publication. “So, it was definitely a struggle, especially for me, because when I tell you my head is in the clouds always, I feel like I was so focused on love and how much fun I was having. … I definitely was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to have fun because you never know in here.’”

Although they are clearly on good terms, neither Cely nor Eyal publicly commented on the status of their relationship. However, signs are pointing toward the pair being good friends.