Love Island Games brought islanders from all over the world inside one gorgeous villa to compete in a brand-new, high-stakes competition. After 26 all-star islanders entered, only one couple came out virtuous and took home the $100,000 prize.

Who Won ‘Love Island Games’ 2023?

Love Island U.S.A. season 2 winner Justine Ndiba and Love Island U.K. season 4 star Jack Fowler were crowned the first-ever Love Island Games champions during the November 20 finale.

“The connection I felt with Jack this time was a lot more real than the last time,” Justine told host Maya Jama as she opted to split the $100,000 prize. “He had a rough time in here, so I feel we both really deserve it.”

Jack and Justine coupled up on day one in the villa and while their connection was strong, other islanders weren’t so sure.

“Jack you’ve played a good game. I loved you as a team. I want to see Justine win,” Love Island U.S.A. season 4 winner, Zeta Morrison, called out the couple during the November 19 semi-final. “Justine if you have a chance, take the money. If it goes to you, goodness gracious. I’m just gonna leave that there. I love you Justine.”

However, despite the drama, Justine and Jack are seemingly still together and making their international romance work. “And I’d choose you again @_jackfowler_. It was the constant reminder you gave me of my prayer warriors at home when things weren’t always easy fuh meeee!” she captioned a pic of them embracing after winning the competition. “So incredibly grateful for this journey and for the partner I couldn’t have done it without! Jackstine, we up!!”

Who Were the Other Finalists on ‘Love Island Games’ 2023?

Love Island U.S.A. season 3 star Johnny Middlebrooks and Love Island Germany season 4 Aurelia Lamprecht faced off against Justine and Jack in the intense Love Island Games Megaduel. However, the pair fell short in the money-grab challenge.

Love Island Australia season 4 star Callum Hole and Love Island U.S.A. season 4 star Deb Chubb took home third after losing to the final two couples in the semi-finals. Deb was previously in a relationship with Love Island U.S.A. season 4 star Jesse Bray, but the couple announced their split in November 2022.

Love Island U.S.A. season 2 star Cely Vazquez and Love Island U.K. season 4 star Eyal Booker came in fourth place. Their journey ended after an explosive vote where the eliminated islanders were brought back in a shocking twist.