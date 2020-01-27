Although no one does a red carpet quite like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the two decided to sit out the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26. It looks like the 50-year-old is taking time to prepare for her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.

Ahead of music’s most legendary night, the beauty took to Instagram to share she is pumped for her upcoming half-time show. “[ONE] week out from the #SuperBowl … can you tell we’re excited?! 🎸 #SuperBowlLIV” she wrote on a video of her jumping at rehearsal.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

J. Lo clearly has a lot on her plate, so we understand why she and A-Rod, 43, skipped this one. The stunning couple have been hot on the award show circuit. Back on Sunday, January 19, Alex was there to support Jennifer as she was up for a SAG award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Hustlers. Although she didn’t take home a trophy, the beauty was still in high spirits. “What a night! Thanks to my fellow actors and the [SAG Awards] for my Best Supporting Actress nomination for Hustlers!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you to my Alex and my incredible team for supporting me tonight!”

Luckily for the Maid in Manhattan star, her man has been by her side all award show season. Following her loss at the 2020 Golden Globes, the former MLB player took to Instagram to show her some love. “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion,” he wrote.

“To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion,” Alex continued. “To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it.”

Now that’s what we call a power couple!