Tired of sharing her house with her cheating ex, Ariana Madix filed suit in a Los Angeles court against Tom Sandoval to try to force him to sell their $2 million Valley Village, California, home. The Vanderpump Rules star requested a “partition by sale” and specified that she wants to split the proceeds rather than split ownership of the house. “They’re both still living in the house, and it’s awkward,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She wants to sell and start fresh somewhere else.”

No wonder: The pair’s relationship imploded a year ago when the 38-year-old discovered that Tom, 40, had been having a monthslong affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss. Dubbed “Scandoval,” the affair included sexy sessions in the house in question! Tom has previously seemed reluctant to unload the property. “He’s being stubborn, so she had no choice but to file this lawsuit.”