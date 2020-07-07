When it comes to actresses in young Hollywood, Ariel Winter is definitely at the top of her game — and her net worth proves it. The Los Angeles native is worth an estimated $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To find out more about how Ariel makes her money, keep reading.

Ariel appeared on ‘Modern Family’ for over a decade:

Yep, that’s right! Ariel played the role of Alex Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. In total, she was featured in all 241 episodes of the hit ABC sitcom. In 2019, Deadline reported that Ariel was making over $100,000 per episode of the series.

Ariel has a lot of roles under her belt:

While she is best known for Modern Family, Ariel has plenty of other experience in show business, including voiceover work. Ariel was the voice of Sofia the First in a children’s TV series of the same name from 2013 to 2018. Additionally, she voiced several characters on Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb from 2007 to 2014.

Outside of voiceover roles, Ariel played Lil McDougal in 2018’s The Last Movie Star alongside Burt Reynolds. She has also appeared on episodes of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, ER, Criminal Minds and more.

Ariel is a social media influencer:

With over 4 million followers on Instagram alone, Ariel works with a number of fashion and beauty brands. For example, In 2019, she partnered with Ulta Beauty to promote their blowout services. Considering Ariel is constantly changing up her hairstyle, she was definitely the perfect A-lister for the makeup chain to choose.

In the last few years, Ariel has dyed her hair dark brown, black, red, and as of June 2020, platinum blonde. “I’ve changed my hair so many times. I’ve really gone through some style,” Ariel previously told Allure magazine.

“I think it’s important to experiment with your hair and your makeup and your look, because you never know what you like and don’t like until you try it,” she continued. “I’ve always been down to try new hair colors, makeup styles, clothing styles. I’m pretty open to trying literally anything in the beauty sector.”

In 2017, Ariel partnered with H&M to promote their Coachella-themed collection. She also worked with the global retailer on their for their Moschino x H&M line.

Keep slaying, Ariel!

