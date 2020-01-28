As one of the few high-end fashion designers creating plus-size clothing, Christian Siriano finally gets candid about the process of having an all-inclusive brand in an interview with Ashley Graham on the Tuesday, January 28 episode of her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. While it can be a challenge to get it right, the Project Runway host, 34, explained why it’s completely doable for designers who actually care.

“How hard is it to manufacture clothes in every size?” the 32-year-old curvy model asked Christian, who had the best response. “I mean, it’s definitely harder, it’s not the easiest job,” he replied. “And that’s really because the process is longer. It’s like, you have to fit your clothes on multiple sizes before you actually produce them, which a lot of brands just don’t want to do because they don’t want to take the time, or the money and the resources. So, yeah that’s it! But it’s doable. We do it. And I have a small team. So, it’s not ~that~ hard.”

Ashley shared a clip of the interview with Christian on Instagram and couldn’t help but express the importance of what he’s doing. “Christian’s achieved success for himself while also pushing the envelope for inclusion of women in all sizes to be included in fashion,” she captioned the post. “I’m beyond proud to call him a friend and I can’t wait for you guys to get a peek into this his world!”

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

You can thank the women in Christian’s life, including his mom, for being the inspiration behind a lot of his plus-size creations. “I was like ‘I want my mom, her friends and then my sister, her friends.’ My sister’s a mom also, like I wanted people that have real jobs and a day-to-day life to feel stylish in clothes — that was why,” he exclusively told Life & Style in September 2019.

He added at the time, “I also really like seeing all the customers styling things in different ways. It’s kind of cool and it proves my point that you can be any size and still be stylish.” We’re here for it!