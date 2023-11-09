Ashley McBryde Shows Off Slim Figure in Red Dress at CMA Awards: Photos of Her Weight Loss Journey

Feeling herself! Ashley McBryde looked stunning at the CMA Awards in November 2023 as she flaunted her 35-pound weight loss. The county singer has been candid in the past about her journey to slimming down, and the results were evident as she rocked a red gown on the red carpet.

“For me, learning that I had to be unapologetically myself was, I lost 35 pounds,” she told the Recording Academy in a 2019 interview. “I looked amazing, except my head was way too big for my shoulders.”

Though Ashley hasn’t shared exactly how she managed to lose the weight, her transformation has been seriously impressive. Keep scrolling to see Ashley’s weight loss journey in photos.